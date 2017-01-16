Trump presidency will strengthen Oman’s ties with the GCC

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump presidency will strengthen Oman’s ties with the GCC

Oman’s decision to join Islamic military alliance more likely to be because of a perceived anti-Iran Trump presidency

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Although Oman denied a Reuters report that it sought multibillion dollar deposits in its central bank as a quid pro quo to join the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), a full-scale geo-strategic reassessment was more likely the reason for the latest Omani permutations.

Oman announced it was joining in late December, making it the 41st member of the alliance. It said its membership signalled “a new chapter in regional and Muslim unity”.

While Oman is experiencing an economic slump due to the drop in oil prices like other Gulf countries, the more probable reason for joining the alliance has more to do with Donald Trump’s upcoming US presidency.

Trump has openly stated his displeasure with the Iran nuclear deal, which Oman played a key role in brokering and the general sentiment in political circles is that Trump will be much more anti-Iran than the outgoing Barack Obama administration.

While Oman never gave a clear reason why it did not join the alliance right away, observers believe it could be linked to the important role it was playing in helping the US broker the deal.

The next White House administration is expected to develop far closer contacts with GCC governments.

This does not necessarily mean that Washington will abandon Iran or cancel the 2015 agreement, but that Trump’s preferences are not pro-Iranian — at least in the short term.

Moreover, and while it is too early to know for sure, Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson was likely to look favourably to improved US-GCC ties, something that Oman does not want to be left out of.

Muscat is thus amply aware of potential regional transformations and, inasmuch as it is still an Arab country and a founding member of the GCC, it will not isolate itself from its own family of nations.

To be sure, the Reuters report provided ample economic justifications for the alleged deposits although there has been no official confirmation that Oman has made such a request.

The Sultanate has made similar financial requests in the past in order to offset the devaluation of its currency during economic slumps. So, if in fact the request was made, it is actually not out of the ordinary.

More from Oman

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Oman receives 10 Guantanamo inmates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon