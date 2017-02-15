Tour of Oman cycling event kicks off

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tour of Oman cycling event kicks off

144 cyclists from around the world are taking part in the six-stage race that covers 900km

  • Image Credit:
  • The pack rides during the first stage of the 2017 cycling Tour of Oman between al-Sawadi Beach and Naseem ParkImage Credit: AFP
Gulf News
 

Muscat: The eighth edition of Tour of Oman heated up on Wednesday after its kick off on Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated six-stage race covers a distance of 900km with 144 cyclists from around the world participating.

Two Arab teams from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are among the competitors.

Norway’s Alexander Kristoff dominated the sprint finish to take the leader’s jersey following Tuesday’s opening stage of the Tour of Oman.

The Katusha rider beat Italians Kristian Sbaragli and Sonny Colbrelli at the end of the 176.5km stage around Muscat.

Cobbled classics specialist Tom Boonen was unable to fight for victory after being brought down in a mass crash some 700 metres from the line.

Boonen finished the race but with a torn jersey and bloodied back and elbow.

Kristoff will wear the leader’s red jersey on Wednesday’s second stage over 145km from Nakhal to Al Bustan that should favour one-day specialists like Boonen.

The first stage covered a distance of 176km and began at Al Sawadi beach of Barka province, 60km away from the capital Muscat.

The second stage of the race on Wednesday covers a distance of 146.5km from Nakhal Fort until the park near Bandar Al Rouda.

The third stage on Thursday covers a distance of 162km from the Sultan Cultural Centre at Sultan Qaboos University till Aqabat Quriyat.

The fourth stage on Friday covers a distance of 119.5km from Al Sifah Resort and finishes in front of the Ministry of Tourism.

The fifth stage on Saturday covers a distance of 165km from Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Sumail, and finishes at Jabal Al Akhdar road.

The final stage on Sunday covers a distance of 130.5km from the Wave Project and finishes at Muttrah corniche of the capital Muscat.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Elderly Omani farmer lives a fruitful life
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa