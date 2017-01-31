Three Omani women killed in Saudi road accident

Twitter credit

Muscat: Three Omani women were killed when their bus turned over in Khalees area of Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Monday evening, Saudi media reported.

Seven others involved in the crash sustained medium to severe injuries.

The victims have been identified as members of Al Habsi tribe in Mudhaibi province.

They had performed Umrah in Makkah and were on their way home overland when the fatal accident took place, according to their family.

The injured were taken to Khalees hospital for medical treatment.

On January 20, five members of an Omani family, who were returning home after performing Umrah, were killed in a tragic road accident in Madinah.

The mother, father and three sons, have been identified as members of Al Ansari tribe in Musanah province.

The accident occurred on Al Hijra Road and three others involved in the crash sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in Madinah.

In July, 2015, nine Omanis were killed when their bus collided with a truck on a highway in Saudi Arabia.

Another fifteen sustained severe injuries and thirty-one others sustained medium to light injuries.

Thousands of Omanis perform Umrah and Haj every year and they mostly travel by road to Saudi Arabia.