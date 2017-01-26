Mobile
Seven arrested in Muscat street brawl

Four were injured and transferred to hospital

Image Credit: Google maps
A mountain view of Bausher, Muscat, Oman. For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Seven people have been arrested for participating in a public brawl and disrupting traffic near a traffic signal in South Gubrah District of Bausher province in Muscat governorate on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Bausher police station was tipped off about the animated fight. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found four people injured, and had them transported to Khoulah hospital for treatment.

Reasons behind the brawl have yet to be ascertained, an official at the ROP said.

The seven men confessed to being involved in the brawl and have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and trial.

The video of the brawl went viral in social media platforms, with many users calling for harsh penalties for those who got involved in the brawl.

