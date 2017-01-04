Rare fog envelopes most of northern Oman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rare fog envelopes most of northern Oman

Authorities tell motorists to exercise caution on the roads as fog disrupts traffic

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Thick fog has enveloped many parts of northern Oman for almost a week, according to Oman’s Meteorology Department.

“Visibility will be low of less than 1,000 metres due to fog on Wednesday in the coastal areas of the Oman Sea, Buraimi, Dhahira, Wusta and South Sharqiyah governorates during night to early morning,” said the department.

The heavy fog disrupted traffic in Barka, Khabourah, Saham, Musanah and Sohar this week, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The meteorology department has predicted fog formation in the coming two days.

ROP has warned motorists to drive safely.

Pictures and video footage of roads covered with rare fog have gone viral on social media platforms.

Salim Al Hinai, a traffic expert, earlier told Gulf News that motorists should be cautious while driving due to the poor visibility.

“Motorists should slow down, use headlights, keep a distance and avoid changing lanes,” said Al Hinai.

Meanwhile, the National Ferry Company (NFC) has cancelled trips between January 5 and 7 due to unstable weather conditions, according to an announcement issued on its official Twitter handle.

“Ferry services between Muscat and Khasab, and vice-versa, and Khasab-Lima-Khasab and Shinas-Daba-Khasab were cancelled due to bad weather.

“The sea is expected to be rough, with a height of three metres, accompanied with wind speeds of 30 knots per hour,” said the announcement.

The cold spell in Oman has brought temperatures to 6 degrees Celsius in parts of the Hajar mountain range.

Temperatures in Muscat and Seeb hovered between 25 and 19 degrees Celsius.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Omani students robbed in US
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest