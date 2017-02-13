Probe launched into fake Oman Air Twitter account

Muscat: Oman Air, the National carrier, has warned people about a fake Twitter account that has been set up with the intention of damaging the reputation of the airline, it in a statement on Sunday.

“Any information or communication coming from the account, @omanairline, is unauthorised and should be disregarded.

The fake account, @omanairline, appeared to be deleted after Oman Air statement.

Followers and clientele have been informed that @omanair is the airline’s only official account.

Government authorities have been informed about the fake account and firm legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the law,” said the statement.

The statement said any attempt intending to damage the reputation of the airline will be prosecuted.

Several videos posted by citizens discrediting Oman Air have been posted online.

Oman Air contributes over 900 million riyals to the economy through boosting various business and tourism projects.

The airline expects over 10 million passengers in 2017.