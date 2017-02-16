Omani killed by stray bullet

Muscat: An Omani national in his 30s was killed when a stray bullet hit him in his head in Jalan Bani Bu Ali area on Tuesday night.

An official at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the victim was with his friend on the street when he was hit by the stray bullet. He did not give any further details, but said the victim died instantly.

The ROP has launched an investigation into the incident.

Celebratory gunfire is a common social practice during weddings in Gulf states, although authorities have criminalised it.

In 2015, a four-year-old Saudi girl, Zainab Al Labad, was wounded after a stray bullet hit her cheek during a wedding celebration in Dibba province of Musandam.

In 2014, a 12-year-old-boy was killed when he accidentally shot himself while cleaning a decorative gun in Nakhal province. The boy did not know that the gun was loaded.

As per the penal law, anyone found possessing a gun without a licence, can be fined 200 riyals.

Omanis use guns for hunting as well as for decorative purposes in their homes.