Omani boy killed by speeding underage driver

Muscat: An underage driver fatally ran over a 10-year-old schoolboy in Araqi area of Ibri province on Sunday afternoon, according to the Royal Oman Police.

Salim Al Abri was crossing the road on way to home when he was hit by the speeding car driven by the 12-year-old driver.

He died instantly from the head injuries he suffered.

The teenage boy, 12, is being held under custody for questioning. The minimum legal age for driving in Oman is 18.

Four children were killed in run-over accidents nationwide in 2015, according to police.

Oman has a high number of road accidents, with 6,276 crashes recorded in 2015, resulting in more than 675 deaths.

As many as 543 people have been killed in road accidents in 2016, which constitute a 1.3 per cent decrease in fatalities year on year.

In all, 2,146 people have been injured in road accidents this year, compared to 2,879 last year.

More than four million traffic fines were registered last year, ranging between 10 rials and 50 rials, according to figures made available by the authorities. On average, two people die in road accidents every day in Oman.