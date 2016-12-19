Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Omani boy killed by speeding underage driver

Police are holding 12-year-old driver of the vehicle that killed Al Abri

Gulf News
 

Muscat: An underage driver fatally ran over a 10-year-old schoolboy in Araqi area of Ibri province on Sunday afternoon, according to the Royal Oman Police.

Salim Al Abri was crossing the road on way to home when he was hit by the speeding car driven by the 12-year-old driver.

He died instantly from the head injuries he suffered.

The teenage boy, 12, is being held under custody for questioning. The minimum legal age for driving in Oman is 18.

Four children were killed in run-over accidents nationwide in 2015, according to police.

Oman has a high number of road accidents, with 6,276 crashes recorded in 2015, resulting in more than 675 deaths.

As many as 543 people have been killed in road accidents in 2016, which constitute a 1.3 per cent decrease in fatalities year on year.

In all, 2,146 people have been injured in road accidents this year, compared to 2,879 last year.

More than four million traffic fines were registered last year, ranging between 10 rials and 50 rials, according to figures made available by the authorities. On average, two people die in road accidents every day in Oman.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Aids patients living in the dark in Oman
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party