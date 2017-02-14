Oman to introduce metered taxis soon for the first time

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oman to introduce metered taxis soon for the first time

Ministry issues licenses to two companies to run services

Image Credit: Courtesy: Mwasalat
Mwasalat unveiled its new taxi service under the patronage of Ahmad Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, Communications.
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Oman will launch metered taxi service soon for the first time after the Ministry of Transport and Communications issued licenses to two taxi operators.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications issued licences to Mwasalat, Oman’s National Transport Company, and Ibtikar Technology Company, according to Salim Al Naimi, the Undersecretary for Transport in the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“Ibtikar Company will operate in 3,4,5 star hotels as well as on-call taxi services, while Mwasalat will operate at Muscat International Airport, commercial centers and on-call taxi service in the capital Muscat,” said Al Naimi.

The metered taxi service will be introduced in the first quarter of this year.

Mawasalt unveiled its new taxi service on Monday under the patronage of Ahmad Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications.

“Mwasalat is planning to have at least 400 taxis by the first half of this year, 200 of them will operate at Muscat International Airport,” according to Ahmad Al Beloushi, CEO, Mwasalat.

He added that the Ministry of Transport and Communications will announce tariff for the metered taxis after signing contracts with taxi drivers.

“I think it’s a good move especially for us as who do not have cars here,” said Ahmad Lutfi, an Egyptian resident in Oman. Lutfi added that he used to wait for more than 20 minutes for a taxi in the neighbourhood where he stays in the capital Muscat. “On-call taxi service will make my life easier when it will be launched,”, said Ahmad.

Another resident, Mohamad Islam, a Bangladeshi resident, said that private taxi drivers raise their prices up by more than 20 per cent after the recent fuel prices hike, which makes it difficult for him to commute to work.

“I hope the new metered taxi will introduce fair prices for the service as I earn salary not exceeding 100 riyals (Dh954),” said Islam.

Expand

Share your views

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Oman

Elderly Omani farmer lives a fruitful life
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa