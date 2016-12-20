Mobile
Oman’s population crosses 4.5 million

Population records 0.3% growth in November over September figures

Gulf News
 

Muscat: Oman’s population touched 4,546,830 by the end of November, marking a 0.3 per cent increase over September figures, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of Omanis stood at 2,465,768 who constitute 54.2 per cent of the total population, while the number of expatriates stood at 2,081,062.

The majority of population resides in the capital governorate of Muscat — more than 1.47 million, comprising 962,479 expatriates and 511,868 nationals, followed by Al Batinah North with a population of 752,857, with expatriates and Omanis numbering 266,713 and 486,144, respectively. Dhofar recorded a population of 454,714 (248,367 expats and 206,347 Omanis), while Musandam’s population reached 44,421 (16,883 expats and 27,538 nationals). Musandam is the least populated governorate of Oman.

Of the 113,087 people in Buraimi, 58,979 are expatriates while 54,108 are Omanis. Dhakliyah’s population stood at 454,806 (116,386 expats and 338,420 Omanis). Al Batinah South recorded as many as 118,642 expatriates and 294,832 Omanis, taking the total population to 413,474. The population of As Sharqiah South and North reached 308,807 and 277,441, respectively.

While As Sharqiah South showed 110,988 expatriates and 197,819 Omanis, the number of expatriates and Omanis in As Sharqiah North stood at 106,239 and 171,202, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of expatriates has significantly increased in the past five years, reaching 43 per cent in the middle of 2015, compared to 29 per cent in 2010 and 38.9 per cent in 2011.

Oman continues to build mega infrastructure projects, which often require hiring expatriate manpower.

