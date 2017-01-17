Oman receives 10 Guantanamo inmates

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oman receives 10 Guantanamo inmates

Sultanate's foreign ministry confirms inmates will remain there temporarily

 

Muscat: Oman said it received 10 inmates from the US detention centre at Guantanamo Bay Monday, as outgoing President Barack Obama looks to reduce the number of prisoners there before leaving office.

Neither the sultanate’s foreign ministry nor the US defence official who confirmed the transfer would disclose the nationality of the inmates who would reside in the Gulf Arab country on a temporary basis.

“At the request of Sultan Qaboos and the US government for a solution to the question of Guantanamo detainees, 10 of these detainees arrived today in the sultanate to reside here temporarily,” the ministry said, quoted by the official ONA news agency.

In Washington, the US official said: “We can confirm the transfer of 10 detainees from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the government of Oman. We have nothing further at this time.”

The latest transfers leave the number of Guantanamo detainees at 45, according to the official.

Ten days ago, four Yemenis were sent from the US prison on Cuban soil to Saudi Arabia.

Early in January, Obama’s spokesman Josh Earnest said he would expect “additional transfers” before the Democrat hands power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Obama vowed to close the Guantanamo detention facility when he took office in 2009, arguing that detention without trial did not reflect American values.

But faced with Pentagon foot-dragging and stubborn Republican opposition to shutting down the prison, his administration has focused on whittling down the number of inmates.

Trump has called for a freeze on transfers.

On January 3, he tweeted that “there should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield.”

Only a handful of those who remain at the prison have started moving through US military tribunals, including the alleged plotters of the 9/11 attacks.

Others remain in legal limbo — not charged but deemed too dangerous to release.

More from Oman

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

4 boys injured as driver defies drifting ban
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran