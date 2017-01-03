Oman gas cylinder blast damages 12 shops and a vehicle
Muscat: A gas cylinder blast at a restaurant damaged 12 shops and a vehicle in Amerat province of Muscat governorate on Monday evening, according to the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).
Pacda said no one was injured in the explosion.
In November, The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) had asked all citizens and residents to approach the nearest agents to replace cylinders manufactured in 1995 or before.
The ministry said the decision is based on Rule 201/2014 that sets standards for gas cylinders, their transportation, storage and bottling after 15 years from the date of manufacture.
Cylinders with expired dates are prone to leakage from valves, which can lead to explosions, according to the ministry. In February, 2016, two expatriates were killed in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in their house in Salalah province, southern part of Oman.