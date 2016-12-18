Oman bank robbers held

Muscat: Two suspects, who robbed the Rumais branch of Bank Muscat on December 8, have been arrested in Seeb province of Muscat governorate on Wednesday, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Stolen cash and two weapons used in the burglary were found following the exhaustive manhunt.

The suspects have been forwarded to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and trial.

The two robbers, who armed with a semi-automatic weapon, entered the bank at 8am through the staff entrance at the rear of the building. They took more than 150,000 rials (Dh1,426,570).

There were no casualties but one of the staff fainted.

According to official source at Royal Oman Polive (ROP), that the robbers smashed the main entrance of the bank flee the scene after the staff door locked out. The source also added that the police cracked the case after the bullets that shot by robbers to break out the main door. “The bullet has a serial number regidteted by one of the robberd name,” said the source without giving further details.

One of the robbers is Omani national, according to the source.

In August 2013, six men burgled the Al Hayal Bank in Ibri province, about 250km northwest of Muscat.

The perpetrators managed to steal a small safe from the bank but failed to take the bigger one due to its weight.

The men were later arrested by the police.

In March 2013, staff at the Bank Muscat in Fanja of Bidbid province, foiled a robbery attempt by an Arab national.

In 2010, a masked man robbed the Bank Muscat branch in Ghala area of Bausher province in Muscat governorate and stole 48,000 riyals.

Bank Muscat is Oman’s largest lender.