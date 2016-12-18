Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Oman bank robbers held

Stolen cash and two weapons used in the burglary were found following an exhausted manhunt

Gulf News
 

Muscat: Two suspects, who robbed the Rumais branch of Bank Muscat on December 8, have been arrested in Seeb province of Muscat governorate on Wednesday, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Stolen cash and two weapons used in the burglary were found following the exhaustive manhunt.

The suspects have been forwarded to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and trial.

The two robbers, who armed with a semi-automatic weapon, entered the bank at 8am through the staff entrance at the rear of the building. They took more than 150,000 rials (Dh1,426,570).

There were no casualties but one of the staff fainted.

According to official source at Royal Oman Polive (ROP), that the robbers smashed the main entrance of the bank flee the scene after the staff door locked out. The source also added that the police cracked the case after the bullets that shot by robbers to break out the main door. “The bullet has a serial number regidteted by one of the robberd name,” said the source without giving further details.

One of the robbers is Omani national, according to the source.

In August 2013, six men burgled the Al Hayal Bank in Ibri province, about 250km northwest of Muscat.

The perpetrators managed to steal a small safe from the bank but failed to take the bigger one due to its weight.

The men were later arrested by the police.

In March 2013, staff at the Bank Muscat in Fanja of Bidbid province, foiled a robbery attempt by an Arab national.

In 2010, a masked man robbed the Bank Muscat branch in Ghala area of Bausher province in Muscat governorate and stole 48,000 riyals.

Bank Muscat is Oman’s largest lender.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Aids patients living in the dark in Oman
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed