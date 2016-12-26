Oman Air fires employee for watching porn
Muscat: Oman Air, the country’s national carrier, has fired one of its employees for watching pornography while manning the visa counter at Muscat International Airport.
A video catching the employee in the act was captured by a traveler and disseminated on social media.
“The image and brand reputation of our company is heavily affected by some, who are not taking their job and responsibility seriously,” said Paul Gregorowitsch, CEO of Oman Air.
“We must make it clear that this will not be tolerated. Utmost priority must be given to our guests and a proper and decent service provided at all time without compromise,” he added.
“Our guests are granting us our salaries. Its expected from all of us, without exception, that we fulfil our duties, punctually and with dedication,” said the CEO.