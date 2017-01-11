Hit and run suspect arrested in Oman

Muscat: An Omani driver whose vehicle ran over a pedestrian in Sohar province but fled the scene recently has been arrested, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The accident led to the death of the expatriate pedestrian.

An official at the ROP said that footage from the CCTV cameras of a shop near where the accident occurred led to the arrest of the driver. The driver confessed to the crime.

The driver can face at least a five-year jail term and a fine of up to 3,000 rials, according to Oman Traffic Law.

More than 30 persons were killed in run-over accidents in 2016, according to ROP figures.

Oman has a high number of road accidents, with 6,276 crashes recorded in 2015, resulting in more than 675 deaths.

As many as 555 people were killed in road accidents in 2016, which constitute a 1.3 per cent decrease in fatalities year on year.

On average, two people die in road accidents in Oman everyday.

Speeding and wrong overtaking are the two main reasons behind road accidents in the country.