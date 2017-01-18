Mobile
Four schoolboys injured as driver defies drifting ban

The children sustained moderate to severe injuries

Image Credit: Twitter credit
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Four school boys were injured when a driver performing a drifting stunt lost control of his vehicle near a school in Musanah province on Tuseday, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The driver was arrested after the four students were run over.

The boys sustained moderate to severe injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

Drivers who perform drifting stunts on roads can face jail terms of up to three months and be fined up to 500 rials (Dh4,752), as per Article 42 of the traffic law.

Dozens of drivers were arrested in 2015 and more than 50 vehicles confiscated from drivers caught putting other road users to risk by performing such stunts. Six people were killed in drifting-related accidents in 2015.

Oman has seen a sharp decline in drifting stunts on roads due to the heftier penalties and intense police patrols in place nationwide, according to ROP.

More from Oman

Oman
Oman
