Fog blankets northern parts of Oman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fog blankets northern parts of Oman

Visibility drops to less than 10m as extreme weather condition disrupts traffic

Gulf News
 

Muscat: Thick fog enveloped many parts of northern Oman for three consecutive days starting Thursday, according to Oman’s Meteorology Department.

“Visibility was low on Saturday in coastal areas of the Oman Sea, Buraimi, Dhahira, Wusta and South Sharqiyah governorates during night to early morning,” said the department.

The heavy fog disrupted traffic in Barka, Khabourah, Saham, Musanah and Sohar on Thursday and Friday, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP). Minor accidents were reported with no causalities.

ROP has warned motorists to drive safely.

Pictures and videos of roads covered with rare fog have gone viral on social media platforms.

Ahmad Al Muqbali, Sohar resident, told Gulf News that he couldn’t drive on Friday night due to the thick fog in Sohar province. “I spent the night in my friend’s house until morning,” said Al Muqbali.

“The Sohar-Muscat stretch will witness huge traffic snarls as many motorists from Batinah governorate are heading to their work places in the capital Muscat amid foggy conditions which will start around 7pm,” said Salim Al Hinai, traffic expert.

Al Hinai urged motorists to be cautious while driving due to the poor visibility of less than 10 metres.

“Motorists should slow down, use headlights, keep a distance and avoid changing lanes,” said Al Hinai.

Meanwhile, the cold spell in Oman has brought temperatures to 5 degrees Celsius in parts of the Hajar mountain range.

Temperatures in Muscat and Seeb hovered between 24 and 17 degrees Celsius.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

First woman to head Oman police station
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays