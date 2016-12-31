Fog blankets northern parts of Oman

Muscat: Thick fog enveloped many parts of northern Oman for three consecutive days starting Thursday, according to Oman’s Meteorology Department.

“Visibility was low on Saturday in coastal areas of the Oman Sea, Buraimi, Dhahira, Wusta and South Sharqiyah governorates during night to early morning,” said the department.

The heavy fog disrupted traffic in Barka, Khabourah, Saham, Musanah and Sohar on Thursday and Friday, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP). Minor accidents were reported with no causalities.

ROP has warned motorists to drive safely.

Pictures and videos of roads covered with rare fog have gone viral on social media platforms.

Ahmad Al Muqbali, Sohar resident, told Gulf News that he couldn’t drive on Friday night due to the thick fog in Sohar province. “I spent the night in my friend’s house until morning,” said Al Muqbali.

“The Sohar-Muscat stretch will witness huge traffic snarls as many motorists from Batinah governorate are heading to their work places in the capital Muscat amid foggy conditions which will start around 7pm,” said Salim Al Hinai, traffic expert.

Al Hinai urged motorists to be cautious while driving due to the poor visibility of less than 10 metres.

“Motorists should slow down, use headlights, keep a distance and avoid changing lanes,” said Al Hinai.

Meanwhile, the cold spell in Oman has brought temperatures to 5 degrees Celsius in parts of the Hajar mountain range.

Temperatures in Muscat and Seeb hovered between 24 and 17 degrees Celsius.