Fishermen cash in on as abalone season starts in Oman

There’s a 12-day window to catch abalone and fishermen need a licence.

There’s a 12-day window to catch abalone and fishermen need a licence. Image Credit: Supplied

Muscat: Omanis are flocking to the coasts of Dhofar to cash in on the highly profitable abalone season.

The abalone, a type of shellfish, is considered a delicacy and it is only found along the coasts of the provinces of Mirbat, Shaleem, Saadah and Al Halaniyat islands.

During the season which is only 12 days’ long, fishermen can expect to haul in 40,000 tonnes of abalone, worth two million riyals in profits, based upon the average catch during the past five years.

The price of one kilogram ranges between 35 and 70 riyals, a pretty penny for most fishermen who make 500-700 riyals a month on average.

Mohammad Al Shanfari, a fisherman in his 30s, told Gulf News that he has caught 70 abalone in five days off the Saadah coasts of Dhofar governorate.

He expects to make at least 3,000 riyals from abalone fishing this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries periodically bans abalone fishing in order to protect the species from total extinction and give the fish time to reproduce.

The ministry banned abalone fishing last in 2015.

Salim Al Shehri, another fisherman, is excited he will be able to fish this year.

“The profits I will make will be enough to cover all my family expenses for the next three months,” he said.

Fishermen and divers have to obtain a licence from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for abalone fishing.

The profession is risky as many divers are attacked by sea snakes and have to swim in freezing cold water.

“It’s not any easy task. It’s very hard and needs lots of patience,” Al Shehri said.

Fishermen have to dive down at least eight metres without oxygen tanks or any artificial light as they are prohibited by the ministry.

A study commissioned by the ministry in 2014 has since found that unsustainable fishing practices and other environmental factors have contributed to the sharp deterioration of the habitat of shellfish.

Hong Kong is the number one importer of Omani abalone and one plate served at restaurants in South East Asia could cost more than $120.

When abalone is cooked, it produces Omega-3 fatty acid, which is essential to the human diet.

The ministry expects to harvest over 45,000 tonnes of abalone this year.