Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Fishermen cash in on as abalone season starts in Oman

Oman periodically bans the fishing of the shellfish delicacy to replenish its population

  • There’s a 12-day window to catch abalone and fishermen need a licence.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Abalone, a type of shellfish,is considered a delicacy.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Omanis are flocking to the coasts of Dhofar to cash in on the highly profitable abalone season.

The abalone, a type of shellfish, is considered a delicacy and it is only found along the coasts of the provinces of Mirbat, Shaleem, Saadah and Al Halaniyat islands.

During the season which is only 12 days’ long, fishermen can expect to haul in 40,000 tonnes of abalone, worth two million riyals in profits, based upon the average catch during the past five years.

The price of one kilogram ranges between 35 and 70 riyals, a pretty penny for most fishermen who make 500-700 riyals a month on average.

Mohammad Al Shanfari, a fisherman in his 30s, told Gulf News that he has caught 70 abalone in five days off the Saadah coasts of Dhofar governorate.

He expects to make at least 3,000 riyals from abalone fishing this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries periodically bans abalone fishing in order to protect the species from total extinction and give the fish time to reproduce.

The ministry banned abalone fishing last in 2015.

Salim Al Shehri, another fisherman, is excited he will be able to fish this year.

“The profits I will make will be enough to cover all my family expenses for the next three months,” he said.

Fishermen and divers have to obtain a licence from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for abalone fishing.

The profession is risky as many divers are attacked by sea snakes and have to swim in freezing cold water.

“It’s not any easy task. It’s very hard and needs lots of patience,” Al Shehri said.

Fishermen have to dive down at least eight metres without oxygen tanks or any artificial light as they are prohibited by the ministry.

A study commissioned by the ministry in 2014 has since found that unsustainable fishing practices and other environmental factors have contributed to the sharp deterioration of the habitat of shellfish.

Hong Kong is the number one importer of Omani abalone and one plate served at restaurants in South East Asia could cost more than $120.

When abalone is cooked, it produces Omega-3 fatty acid, which is essential to the human diet.

The ministry expects to harvest over 45,000 tonnes of abalone this year.

More from Oman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

Also In Oman

Aids patients living in the dark in Oman
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara