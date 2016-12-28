Body of missing Omani fisherman found

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Body of missing Omani fisherman found

Man was found after seven days of intensive search operations

Gulf News
 

Muscat: The body of an Omani fisherman who went missing in the sea on Thursday was found in Khor Najd area of Khasab province, Musandam governorate, on Wednesday morning.

The body of Abdul Raheem Al Shuhi, was recovered by divers of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

PACDA personnel had combed the area for seven days, with the help of divers and rescue boats, PACDA tweeted.

The Omani fisherman had gone missing and two others suffered moderate injuries after two boats collided in Khasab province.

The two injured fishermen were rescued by residents of Khasab and are in stable condition.

The missing fisherman jumped off the boat before the collision took place but hit the boat’s engine, according to residents.

Meanwhile, Royal Oman Police (ROP) towed at least 18 boats to safety along the South Batinah and North Sharqiya coast this month after they suffered engine failures and ran out of fuel, according to the ROP.

In June, a 29-year-old Omani fisherman who went missing in the Sea of Oman was found by the ROP’s rescue team and residents of Barka province.

The fisherman was found drifting at sea after his boat’s engine failed.

More than 20 Omani fishermen have been rescued after they went missing in the Sea of Oman on the country’s northern coast this year, according to police.

Engine failure and running out of fuel are the key reasons behind such incidents.

Around 20,000 Omanis work in the fishing sector in Oman, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ figures.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Fog blankets northern parts of Oman
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan