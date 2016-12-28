Body of missing Omani fisherman found

Muscat: The body of an Omani fisherman who went missing in the sea on Thursday was found in Khor Najd area of Khasab province, Musandam governorate, on Wednesday morning.

The body of Abdul Raheem Al Shuhi, was recovered by divers of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

PACDA personnel had combed the area for seven days, with the help of divers and rescue boats, PACDA tweeted.

The Omani fisherman had gone missing and two others suffered moderate injuries after two boats collided in Khasab province.

The two injured fishermen were rescued by residents of Khasab and are in stable condition.

The missing fisherman jumped off the boat before the collision took place but hit the boat’s engine, according to residents.

Meanwhile, Royal Oman Police (ROP) towed at least 18 boats to safety along the South Batinah and North Sharqiya coast this month after they suffered engine failures and ran out of fuel, according to the ROP.

In June, a 29-year-old Omani fisherman who went missing in the Sea of Oman was found by the ROP’s rescue team and residents of Barka province.

The fisherman was found drifting at sea after his boat’s engine failed.

More than 20 Omani fishermen have been rescued after they went missing in the Sea of Oman on the country’s northern coast this year, according to police.

Engine failure and running out of fuel are the key reasons behind such incidents.

Around 20,000 Omanis work in the fishing sector in Oman, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ figures.