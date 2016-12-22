Mobile
4-year-old fire victim reunites with her family

Jordanian girl was severely burned along with her brother when their car caught fire at a petrol station

Image Credit: Supplied
Gazl is all smiles on returning home after undergoing four skin grafting surgeries.
Gulf News
 

Muscat: Gazl, the four-year-old Jordanian girl who was rescued from a burning vehicle in Oman in August, reunited with her family in Sur province after she was discharged from Khoulah Hospital in the capital Muscat last week, her father, Mohammad Sulaiman, told Gulf News on Thursday.

“It was a touching and emotional reunion with our sweet baby girl. Everyone is happy,” said the father. Mohamad added that her brothers and sisters welcomed her with hugs, flowers and toys.

Her relatives and Omani families from Sur came in droves to welcome Gazl, according to her father.

“I would like to thank everyone for rescuing our child including medics at Khoulah Hospital, the hero Omani who risked his life to save our children and good Samiratans who donated thousands of riyals for medical treatment bills,”, said Mohammad.

Gazl successfully underwent four skin grafting surgeries at the hospital.

“She is now drinking, eating, talking and playing with her brothers and sisters,” the 33-year-old father said.

Sulaiman, Gazl’s three-year-old brother, was discharged from hospital in September and he is in stable health condition.

Sulaiman and Gazl were trapped in their father’s car, which caught fire at a petrol station in Sur province after the father stepped out of the vehicle to buy some items from a nearby shop.

Dramatic videos of the incident showed bystanders rushing to pull the children out of the burning vehicle, leading to an outpouring of sympathy from people as the footage spread on social media.

Sulaiman suffered burns on 30 per cent of his body while Gazl suffered 70 per cent burns.

The father had earlier said that he had left a lighter in the front seat and that his children were playing with it, which he suspects might have sparked the fire.

After the incident, the children’s father gave an emotional interview to Gulf News.

He said he would never forgive himself for what happened.

 

 

