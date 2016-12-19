Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Standoff looms over committee proposal in Kuwait

Al Tabtabaei says he plans to call for the formation of several ad hoc committees in parliament

Gulf News
 

Manama: A bitter standoff is looming in the Kuwaiti parliament as lawmakers are sparring over a proposal to form a committee to combat “negative phenomena” in the country.

MP Waleed Al Tabtabaei, a veteran lawmaker who returned to parliament after winning a seat in last month’s elections, said that he had plans to call for the formation of several ad hoc committees within the parliament.

He added that the “negative phenomena”, the “human, stateless and martyrs rights” and the “people with special needs” committees would be among the top ones that should be set up by the parliament during its four-year term.

The negative phenomena committee would denounce, resist and combat all phenomena, events and speeches deemed “alien” to the local culture, traditions and values. These include drugs, abuses and crimes, but also concerts and the mixing of students.

However, MP Rakan Al Nusf, who was first elected to parliament in 2013, said that he opposed the proposal to form the negative phenomena committee, arguing that it had a negative record when it was formed by other parliaments.

The committee harmed public liberties, intervened in the personal freedoms of Kuwaiti citizens and considered anything that did not fit the orientations of its members as negative phenomena, Al Nusf said.

“This committee in past parliaments was given a loose and broad definition, which afforded it vast powers, many of which are the prerogative of permanent parliamentary committees,” he said, quoted by Kuwaiti daily Al Jareeda on Monday.

“This is not acceptable, especially after previous negative experiences. Many negative phenomena in society are the concern of other parliamentary committees, such as drugs which is the prerogative of the health committee, and the high incidence of crimes, which is under the competence of the interior and defence committee. The cases of abuse of public funds are also under the supervision of another committee,” he said.

More from Kuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

Also In Kuwait

Court overturns non-guilty verdict for Dashti
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party