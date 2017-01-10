Kuwait study suggests room for political parties

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait study suggests room for political parties

Comissioned by the government, study offers recommendations to address ‘political chaos’ in the country

Gulf News
 

Manama: A study commissioned by the Kuwaiti government has called for reforming the electoral system and allowing political parties.

The study conducted following the parliamentary elections on November 26 concluded that the system of five electoral districts, which has been implemented six times, and the ‘one person, one vote’ system used in three elections so far have not achieved the desired success in limiting the negative aspects of the elections in Kuwait, Kuwaiti daily Al Rai reported on Tuesday.

The study said that the ‘one person, one vote’ system that was introduced as part of the reforms to the controversial 2006 Electoral Law had given smaller tribes a greater representation in the parliament while it “contributed to the fragmentation of social blocs and split the large tribes, some of which are now represented like the smaller tribes”.

It also called for looking into the possibility of allowing political parties or political societies and issuing a law regulating them as a way to address the political chaos and fragmentation of the society.

According to the daily, the study called for enacting a law to set up a High Elections Commission to ensure transparency and fairness and to address the violations that may occur.

“This is among the best practice applied in democratic countries for overseeing and running general elections and organising the related processes,” the study said.

“Under such a system, the high commission will oversee the electoral lists and monitor the elections.”

The study suggested lowering the age of Kuwaiti men and women who can cast ballots to 18 and that of people who can run as candidates in elections to 25.

Military and security staff should be allowed to vote, the study said, arguing that their category represents a large segment of the community, the study added.

The voting and counting of ballots should be done electronically, after ensuring confidentiality guarantees, provided that there is material evidence of the ballots for reference in the event of disputes in order to ensure the voters’ choices are upheld.

More from Kuwait

tags from this story

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Kuwait

Kuwait study suggests room for political parties
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats