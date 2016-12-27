Kuwait Emir urges MPs to promote national unity

Shaikh Sabah receiving lawmakers

Manama: Kuwaiti Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah has asked the members of the parliament to avoid engaging in sectarian discourses.

“He stressed that Kuwait is located in a hot and sensitive region and that it needs to have good relations with all countries,” MP Safa Al Hashem said.

Shaikh Sabah was hosting a luncheon banquet in honour of the newly-elected members of parliament.

“It was a special meeting and His Highness the Emir urged us to work on reinforcing our national unity, fulfilling the aspirations of the people and combating corruption,” Al Hashem, the only woman elected to the parliament last month, said, quoted by Kuwaiti daily Al Rai on Tuesday.

MP Mubarak Al Harees said the Emir stressed the significance of not harming Kuwait’s relations with other countries.

“He also highlighted the importance of ensuring good cooperation between the parliament and the government,” Al Harees said.

Other lawmakers reported that Shaikh Sabah stressed the significance of dealing with all issues through a high sense of responsibility towards Kuwait and that the focus should be on making further reforms and accomplishing new achievements.

The Emir reportedly told the lawmakers that he fully supported the drive against corruption.

“I will be with you in the fight against corruption and we will stand against any minister who breaks the laws, but the accountability should be supported by evidence,” Shaikh Sabah was quoted as saying.