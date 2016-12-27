Kuwait Emir urges MPs to promote national unity

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait Emir urges MPs to promote national unity

Sabah stresses Kuwait’s policy of having good relations

Image Credit: Al Rai
Shaikh Sabah receiving lawmakers
Gulf News
 

Manama: Kuwaiti Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah has asked the members of the parliament to avoid engaging in sectarian discourses.

“He stressed that Kuwait is located in a hot and sensitive region and that it needs to have good relations with all countries,” MP Safa Al Hashem said.

Shaikh Sabah was hosting a luncheon banquet in honour of the newly-elected members of parliament.

“It was a special meeting and His Highness the Emir urged us to work on reinforcing our national unity, fulfilling the aspirations of the people and combating corruption,” Al Hashem, the only woman elected to the parliament last month, said, quoted by Kuwaiti daily Al Rai on Tuesday.

MP Mubarak Al Harees said the Emir stressed the significance of not harming Kuwait’s relations with other countries.

“He also highlighted the importance of ensuring good cooperation between the parliament and the government,” Al Harees said.

Other lawmakers reported that Shaikh Sabah stressed the significance of dealing with all issues through a high sense of responsibility towards Kuwait and that the focus should be on making further reforms and accomplishing new achievements.

The Emir reportedly told the lawmakers that he fully supported the drive against corruption.

“I will be with you in the fight against corruption and we will stand against any minister who breaks the laws, but the accountability should be supported by evidence,” Shaikh Sabah was quoted as saying.

More from Kuwait

tags from this story

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfKuwait

tags

Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Kuwait

Kuwait to start importing gas from Iraq
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan