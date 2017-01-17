Jobseekers born to Kuwaiti mothers to get preference

Manama: Expatriate jobseekers born to Kuwaiti mothers and foreign fathers were given a major boost after the government decided to support a draft decree that would move them up the employment priority ladder.

Under the draft approved by the cabinet at its weekly session on Monday, the top priority in appointments in the public sector will remain with Kuwaiti nationals, while the second priority will be for the sons and daughters of Kuwaiti mothers and foreign fathers.

The draft decree, submitted by the parliament’s ad hoc committee for women and families, called for amending Clause 1 of Article 1 of the decree with regard to the Civil Service.

Currently, the law stipulates that the employment priority is for Kuwaiti citizens followed by Arab nationals.

The amended draft decree will now be submitted to Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah ahead of referral to parliament for debate and possible approval.

Member of parliament Saleh Ashoor, the head of the committee, said he warmly welcomed the decision by Prime Minister Shaikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah to respond positively to his proposal to amend the public service appointment law and give the sons and daughters of Kuwaiti mothers a fairer chance to be hired by government departments.

“We have promised and we have achieved,” the lawmaker posted on his Twitter account. “The cabinet has approved the draft to give priority in employment to Kuwaitis and then to those born to Kuwaiti mothers. Congratulations to our brothers.”

In another tweet, he thanked the prime minister for his appreciation of, and respect for, Kuwaiti mothers.

Kuwaiti mothers cannot pass on their citizenship to their sons or daughters who must take up their fathers’ nationality.

Activists have often campaigned for a change in the law to allow Kuwaiti mothers to pass on their citizenship if they are married to non-Kuwaitis.