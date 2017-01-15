German plane makes emergency landing in Kuwait after bomb hoax
Manama: A bomb threat on Sunday forced a plane carrying 299 passengers from Salalah in Oman to Cologne in Germany to make an emergency landing in Kuwait.
The captain of the German Eurowings plane requested an emergency landing at Kuwait International Airport in accordance with required safety regulations, Mansour Al Hashemi, the spokesperson for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said.
The initial investigations confirmed the plane was explosives-free, he added, Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) reported, without providing further information.
Eurowings is the first European carrier to provide a direct flight to Salalah.
Its first flight from Germany landed at Salalah International Airport in October with 310 tourists onboard.