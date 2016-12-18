GCC rejects Iran’s threats, provocation

Manama: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has rejected threats by Iranian officials against the Gulf alliance and other countries in the region, saying they were violations of diplomatic norms and the United Nations principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

On Wednesday, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s second-in-command, in reports carried by Iranian media threatened to launch further “wars of conquest” in countries of the region.

However, the GCC rejected the threats as against the principles stipulated in the UN Charter.

“The Iranian accusations and abuses reflect the character of the negative political positions pursued by Iran, and Tehran’s interfere in the internal affairs of the GCC and regional countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Yemen,” Abdul Lateef Al Zayani, the GCC Secretary General, said.

“The threats by some Iranian officials against the GCC countries and the countries in the region indicate Iran’s hostile attitudes, and its intentions to continue to interfere in the affairs of countries in the region and to provoke the world powers, putting the security and stability of the region at risk.”

Al Zayani called on Iran to reconsider its negative policy pursued in the region, saying that it does not help to build confidence and establish constructive cooperation between the countries to maintain stability.

“The GCC also calls on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and prevent Iran from threatening peace and security in the region, and harming the global interests associated with this vital region.”

The GCC, established in 1981, comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.