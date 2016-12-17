Social media amplifies ails of brand-conscious society

Manama: Mirvet looked at the beautifully wrapped box with anticipation. She knew there was a watch inside, and she wanted it to be not only beautiful, but also a well-known brand.

However, as she opened the box, she felt a twinge of bitterness—it was not what she had expected.

The gift was from a minister to the top achievers in Bahrain in recognition of their contributions in the past year.

He had asked the head of his public relations department to buy the recipients watches.

“I was proud to have been selected among the ministry’s top achievers,” Mirvet said in an interview with Gulf News. “The watch is fine, but it should have been a better brand. Honestly, I am not interested in a time keeper, but rather in a watch that reflects the status I want to keep.”

As a senior officer in the Gulf, she is status-conscious and concerned about how she is perceived in a society in which young people increasingly spend time and money on their appearances.

For Duaij, a senior photographer, the main culprit is social media.

“Many students have social media accounts and they are always eager to post their pictures wearing designer clothes or showing off their fancy bags or their extravagant pens,” he said.

“This unfortunately generates envy. It puts tremendous pressure on their parents to buy branded clothes, shoes and stationery. The problem is that these students believe that brands are part of their personality and their way towards an advanced social status. The targets are no longer good grades and satisfactory behaviour, but rather designer clothes and branded products.”

Rasha, 19, said she was happy her parents understood her needs.

“I simply cannot accept to look less important than the other students in my class,” she said.

“I am fully aware that my parents are facing financial difficulties providing me with what I need. However, if I fall behind, I will feel like an outcast and this will of course affect my passion for school. I will score low grades, and might even fail.”

For Khawla, a Bahraini mother, managing her daughter’s demands has become a tireless ordeal.

“My daughter Manal has repeatedly told me that she wanted to buy a pair of Converse shoes, even though I tried to explain to her that my financial situation at the start of the school year did not permit it,” Khawla, who has two other children, said.

“One day, I went to a mall and I saw a pair of lookalikes that were being sold for the fifth of the originals’ cost. I was so happy and relished the great opportunity. However, when I showed them to my daughter,expecting her to share my near-delirium, she shocked me by saying she did not want them. She insisted she wanted the original Converse brand. I tried to reason with her, arguing that the new shoes had the same look, the same style and the same feel. I became aware I was treading mined territory, and wanted her to understand my point of view. She just looked at me and said the original ones are the brand, while your pair is just an imitation.”

When she shared the story with her work colleagues, they told her they were also facing the same issue.

“Young people think branded items will elevate their social status and earn them more respect and admiration from the others,” Hana, an officer, said.

“They believe that brands are among the best tools to be the most popular or the most liked or the most followed on Instagram,” she added.

Abdul Raheem, a concerned father, said that he was pleasantly surprised one day to hear his daughter’s school was encouraging students to buy regular notebooks, and not fancy ones.

“I spoke with the school and they told me they have noted that most notebooks were the expensive type featuring pictures of famous people, mainly singers and actors,” he said.

“The school supervisor told me that because some parents cannot afford to buy them, the school’s management did not want to cause any rifts within families or in the school.”

But Abdul Raheem says he still faces mounting pressure. “When you look at the huge amount of dazzling ads that are bombarding the students promoting things they do not need like fancy bags or notebooks, you can understand how difficult it is for them to resist. The social pressures combined with the advertisement onslaughts are often overwhelming and parents eventually give up.”