Off-duty police officer shot dead in Bahrain
Dubai: An off-duty Bahraini officer was killed in an act of terror, the interior ministry said on Sunday afternoon.
“First Lieutenant Hisham Hassan Mohammad Al Hammadi was shot to death in Bilad Al Qadeem,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
The security agencies went to the crime scene in the suburbs of the capital Manama, launched the legal procedures and notified the Public Prosecution, the statement added.
“Initial evidence indicated that an act of terror had claimed the life of the officer who was off duty.”