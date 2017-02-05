Mobile
In cold Bahrain, jokes keep people warm

Bahrainis display share wit, imagination on social media

  • Captions: Pictures circulated on social media The way to watch TV these daysImage Credit:
  • Captions: Pictures circulated on social media How can you put up with the hot weatherImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Manama: “The weather today is so reminiscent of Europe that cafeterias are demanding to be paid in euros not dinars for their karak tea,” Fareed Ahmad read as he checked his mobile phone for the latest messages on WhatsApp.

“The spell of cold is a consolidation of the special and enduringly strong relationship between Bahrain, Russia and northern countries,” the second joke said.

The jokes were followed by caricatures, memes and doctored pictures showing snow in Bahrain or two men arguing over who should take his hands out from under their heavy covers to serve the tea.

One picture showed Jidhafs, a town in Bahrain, and the city of London with the caption: “We beat them. We beat London. Jidhafs is colder than London. Congratulations!”

Another picture put together temperatures in London, Paris and Rome that were slightly higher than Bahrain’s with the caption: “We feel sorry for Europeans. How can they stand the hot weather?”

In another a woman is ensconced in an armchair with several layers of heavy blankets.

“Everybody is having a field day sharing with relatives and friends the impact of the worst cold snap in 50 years that affected Bahrain and the region,” Fareed, a veteran journalist, said.

“It is really comforting to see how Bahrainis are drawing on their resources to liven up the gloomy days and nights of low temperatures and high winds. Their sense of humour in times of difficulties and challenges is really sharp and is helping them warm up. Most importantly, it is helping people strengthen their social bonds away from politics and terrible developments unfolding in the region and the world.”

For Mohammad Bukhammas, a businessman in downtown Manama, the fun and jokes he received on his social media applications was comforting.

“Bahrainis lived up to their reputation of being easy-going even when conditions are unusual and that applies to the weather conditions,” he said. “The saying ‘if you laugh at it, you can live with it’ is so true for Bahrainis and I enjoyed reading the one-liners and the comments that indicated great wit and a sharp mental presence despite adverse conditions. Everything becomes much more bearable when you can laugh at it.”

Bukhammas said that being older did not keep him from using media applications to keep in touch with family and friends and to share jokes.

“The morning greetings I received from my friends were mainly prayers for a warm day and a warm heart to go with it, alongside doctored pictures of towns in Bahrain under a thick blanket of snow. Technology has come a long way and people are using its positive side to cheer one another up,” he said.

In one cartoon, angry students are praying for a repeat of the cold spell next week when schools reopen following the midyear break.

“We want cold and rain so that classes are suspended and we are told to stay home. All the cold-related action happened during the holidays so we did not benefit from it,” the students said, standing next to a snowman inserted thanks to an expert use of Photoshop.

