Daesh sympathiser charged in Bahrain

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daesh sympathiser charged in Bahrain

He was charged with possessing components of a firearm that he intended to use against security forces

Gulf News
 

Manama: A Bahraini supporter of Daesh had provided the terror group with details about Ministry of Interior officers to help target them in terrorist attacks, a court in the capital, Manama, heard.

The 23-year-old told investigators that he joined Daesh in 2013 and that he had planned to fight alongside its members in conflict zones.

However, his attempts failed after he was barred from leaving the country and he joined a clandestine offshoot of the group in Bahrain, where he was tasked with ensuring the liaison with members of the main group abroad and disseminating reports and statements through the use of social media.

He was eventually arrested in August 2015, Bahraini daily Al Ayam reported on Wednesday.

Charges levelled against him included issuing calls to stall the provisions of the Constitution and the laws and to prevent the state institutions and public authorities from carrying out their responsibilities.

He was also charged with assaults on personal freedoms and public rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the laws, and harming national unity.

He was also charged with possessing components of a firearm that he intended to use against security forces and public order.

Investigators said that the defendant used social media to disseminate fabricated reports, statements and allegations about the domestic situation in Bahrain and the way the authorities dealt with arrested terrorists. His aim was to undermine the status and reputation of the kingdom.

The court heard that the defendant was openly hostile to the state and to the security forces and that they found military equipment during a raid on his house that included a machine gun, ammunition, a military uniform, military shoes and a black track suit with the picture of Osama Bin Laden.

His next trial session will be on January 24.

The defendant has a brother who had been sentenced to 15 years in jail and had his citizenship revoked for joining a terror group.

He also has a cousin whose nationality was revoked after he became one of the most influential ideologists of the terror group.

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

Bahrain’s prime minister leaves hospital
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan