Belarus waives visas for Bahrainis
Manama: Belarus has allowed visa-free entry to Bahrainis with effect from Thursday.
“The Republic of Belarus has exempted Bahrainis from visa requirements to enter its territories as of February 9, 2017, provided they enter the country via the international airport in Minsk and their stay does not exceed five days,” Bahrain’s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
“Bahrainis will also have to provide a valid passport or any other acceptable travel documents, a minimum sum of 125 euros for five-day stay, and a health insurance with cover of at least 10,000 euros to avail the visa-free entry.”
“The visa exemption procedures do not apply to flights departing or coming from Russia through Minsk International Airport,” the Bahrain foreign ministry said. “Considered domestic flights by Belarus, these trips are not subject to the security check routines carried across the Belarusian borders.”
In December last year, President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ eagerness to enhance relations with Bahrain and develop mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. “I am convinced that the friendly relations between our countries will help promote productive Belarus-Bahrain interaction,” Lukashenko said in a cable to King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa to congratulate him on Bahrain’s National Day.