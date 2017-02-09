Belarus waives visas for Bahrainis

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Belarus waives visas for Bahrainis

Decision follows commitment to reinforcing bilateral ties

Gulf News
 

Manama: Belarus has allowed visa-free entry to Bahrainis with effect from Thursday.

“The Republic of Belarus has exempted Bahrainis from visa requirements to enter its territories as of February 9, 2017, provided they enter the country via the international airport in Minsk and their stay does not exceed five days,” Bahrain’s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

“Bahrainis will also have to provide a valid passport or any other acceptable travel documents, a minimum sum of 125 euros for five-day stay, and a health insurance with cover of at least 10,000 euros to avail the visa-free entry.”

“The visa exemption procedures do not apply to flights departing or coming from Russia through Minsk International Airport,” the Bahrain foreign ministry said. “Considered domestic flights by Belarus, these trips are not subject to the security check routines carried across the Belarusian borders.”

In December last year, President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ eagerness to enhance relations with Bahrain and develop mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. “I am convinced that the friendly relations between our countries will help promote productive Belarus-Bahrain interaction,” Lukashenko said in a cable to King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa to congratulate him on Bahrain’s National Day.

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

3 fugitives killed, 7 arrested in Bahrain
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system