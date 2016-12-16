Bahrainis celebrate National Day

Companies and schools in Bahrain held special programmes to celebrate National Day on Friday.

Manama:Bahrainis and expatriates across the country joined in celebrations to mark Bahrain’s 45th National Day yesterday.

Companies and schools held special celebrations and activities, and streets and cars were decorated.

Bahrain declared independence from British rule in 1971. National Day is celebrated the entire month of December with fireworks displays, flypasts and carnivals, among other festivities. In an address to the nation, King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa reiterated Bahrain’s “unwavering commitment” to the fight against terrorism alongside the international community.

He also said Bahrain has stayed true to its authentic values over the years.

“Since independence we have carried the banner of Arabism and raised the message of Islam. It has always stood firmly to safeguard its Arab character,” he added.

UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, meanwhile sent a congratulatory cable to Bahrain’s king. Similar greetings were sent by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.