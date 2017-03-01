Mobile
Bahrain to host major human rights conference

Arab Parliament supports all moves and efforts to boost human rights

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Bahrain is set to host the Human Rights Protection, Anti-terrorism Conference in October, Arab Parliament’s Vice-President Adel Al Assoumi has announced.

According to Bahrain News Agency, BNA, Arab Parliament Speaker, Dr Mishal Fahm Al Sehli, will speak at the conference slated to be held by the African Union’s Humanitarian Relief, Human Rights and Anti-terrorism Organisation in partnership with the Arab Parliament.

Al Assoumi said the Arab Parliament supports all moves and efforts to consolidate security and development in the communities, boost human rights, reject acts of terrorism, protect the youth from radical ideologies and malpractices in breach of the law and religious teachings.

