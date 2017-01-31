Mobile
Bahrain pledges decisive, prompt fight against terrorism

‘Retribution is necessary to ensure Bahrain remains oasis of security’

Image Credit: PHOTO COURTESY: Al Ayam
Bahrain on Monday laid to rest a police officer who was killed in an act of terror in a funeral attended by hundreds of people.
Gulf News
 

Manama: Authorities in Bahrain have pledged a fully determined fight against terrorism, promising “decisive and prompt action” to consolidate security and stability in the country.

Chairing the weekly cabinet session, Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called for a crackdown on murderers and terrorists and the enforcement of laws and decisions.

Decisive and prompt action has to be taken against law-breakers without laxity in order not to allow the scourge of terrorism to become endemic in a secure and stable country such as Bahrain, Prince Khalifa said.

The prime minister lauded the huge sacrifices made by the brave security personnel for the sake of the homeland and their commitment to safeguarding its integrity and maintaining its security, a statement following the session on Monday said.

On Monday, Bahrain laid to rest First-Lieutenant Hisham Hassan Mohammad Al Hammadi, an off-duty officer who was killed in a terrorist act in Bilad Al Qadeem, a suburb of the capital Manama, the interior ministry said.

“Such treacherous acts of terror will never undermine the resolve and determination of the people and government of Bahrain to uproot extremism and terrorism,” the prime minister was quoted as saying at the cabinet session. “The arm of justice will reach terrorists and murderers wherever they are, as retribution is necessary to ensure that Bahrain remains the oasis of security and stability it has always been.”

Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa said that the police possessed the right weapons, equipment and capabilities and had clear orders to deal with all forms of terrorism, including armed attacks.

Police operations would continue to fight terrorism and eliminate the dangerous groups and their supporters, he added as he visited the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science for a briefing on the security situation in Bahrain and the progress of several cases.

The terrorist murder of Al Hammadi will be handled, like all cases in Bahrain, in accordance with the law, he said.

