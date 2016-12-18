Bahrain pays tribute to its fallen heroes

King Hamad paying tribute to Bahrain's fallen heroes.

Manama: Commemoration Day and the tributes to the country’s fallen heroes will always be a source of pride and inspiration for all Bahraini patriots, said Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa.

“On this glorious day, we have the pleasure to celebrate together the second anniversary of Commemoration Day, a national and solemn occasion that commemorates and pays tribute to our brave and loyal Bahrainis who have sacrificed their lives on the fields of heroism and honour for the sake of their homeland and nation since its establishment and to defeat, as they carried out their noble duties, the threats to the sovereignty of our nations,” King Hamad said as Bahrain paid tribute to its martyrs on Saturday.

“These heroes have incarnated the noblest values of patriotism and sacrifice, and have been a source of pride to all Bahrainis, brightly shining stars in our national history recorded and figures of inspirations for bravery and dignity to our future generations.”

The sons of Bahrain have fallen heroically at home and abroad to protect and promote peace and justice and provide relief and humanitarian [aid] guided by the principles of Islam and Bahraini values, King Hamad added.

“They have, with their blood, inked the highest standards of nobility and sacrifice, inspired by their fathers and grandfathers on whose exploits and achievements we have built our triumphant march for countries rise to glory through the outstanding contributions of their loyal sons,” he said.

“Every single one of our heroes who fell is a source of pride to us and to their families, relatives and brothers-in-arms. They have sacrificed their lives in order to keep the banner of Bahrain soaring high among the nations and drafted a glorious history of achievements that have immortalised their names and the names of their families, making them the source of pride to the nation and to their families.”