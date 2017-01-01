Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men after jailbreak

Manama: The attack on the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre in Jau in the southern part of Bahrain on Sunday was carried out by a terrorist cell armed with automatic rifles and pistols, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The attack by the cell, made up of four to six members, happened at at 5.30am and led to the death of a policeman identified as Abdul Salam Saif Ahmad, while a second policeman sustained moderate injuries during the confrontation with the terrorists, the statement added.

Ten inmates, all convicted in previous terrorist cases, escaped.

The ministry identified them as:

Ahmad Mohammad Saleh Mohammad Al Shaikh

Age: 26

Sentence: 73 years

Ammar Abdullah Eisa Abdul Hussain

Age: 28

Sentence: Life and two years

Mohammad Ebrahim Mulla Radhi Al Tooq

Age: 26

Sentence: 28 years

Hassan Abdullah Eisa Abdul Hussain

Age: 24

Sentence: Life

Eisa Musa Abdullah Hassan

Age: 24

Sentence: Life

Hussain Atiyah Mohammad Saleh

Age: 37

Sentence: Life

Sadiq Jafar Salman Hussain

Age: 27

Sentence: Life and 41 years

Abdul Hussain Juma Hassan Ahmad Al Onaisi

Age: 31

Sentence: Life

Reda Abdullah Eisa Al Ghasra

Age: 29

Sentence: Life and 79 years

Hussain Jassim Eisa Jassim Al Bana

Age: 27

Sentence: 43 years

Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the circumstances of the case, and the security authorities carried out the required procedures at the prison and its surroundings, the statement said.

The ministry said that people who had information about the escaped convicts or the terrorists who assisted them should call 999 or the hotline 80008008, and warned against helping the escaped prisoners.

Article 255 of Bahrain’s Penal Code stipulates that “any person who either personally or through another provides shelter for a defendant accused in a serious crime or a felony that is punishable by imprisonment or against whom an arrest warrant has been issued, or a death sentence or a penalty involving deprivation of liberty has been passed, and being aware thereof, shall he liable for the following punishments:

“If he provides shelter for a person subject to a death sentence, the punishment shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding seven years. If the accused is liable for life or term imprisonment or accused of a felony the punishment of which is a death sentence, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years.”