Bahrain hails charter which cemented social change

Manama: Bahrain commemorated Tuesday the 16th anniversary of the National Action Charter, a political and social document that paved the way for profound changes in the kingdom.

Drafted by a committee of 44 Bahraini men and women, a mixture of officials and civil society members, the Charter was regarded as a society-inspired step towards modernisation and development that covered human, political and religious rights and freedom of expression.

The Charter was put to a referendum on February 14-15, 2001, and was endorsed by 98.41 per cent of the people who cast their ballots. Voter turnout for the referendum was 90.2 per cent, official figures indicated.

“We recall the genuine stance of the Bahraini patriots who expressed on that historic day their will and their support to the tents of the national action,” King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa said on Tuesday as he received senior members of the royal family.

“It was the beginning of a new phase in the national forward progress and a comprehensive development according to a vision with a democratic approach to enhance popular participation. The National Action Charter was a glowing beacon and a milestone in the contemporary history of the Kingdom of Bahrain to build on the achievements of our grandfathers who had made sacrifices for the sovereignty and dignity of our nation.”

King Hamad, who assumed power in March 1999 following the death of his father, said he immensely valued the “continuous and steady sacrifices of Bahraini men and women” that represent a great source of inspiration for the new generations.

King Hamad added that he appreciated “the noble patriotic stances of the people of Bahrain throughout the kingdom’s modern history” and which “empowered Bahrain to overcome numerous challenges.”

The Bahraini monarch also attended alongside college and school students a popular ceremony on the University of Bahrain campus that featured an operetta and a folkloric show.