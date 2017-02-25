Bahrain denies interfering in media

Manama: Bahrain’s Information Affairs Ministry does not interfere in the editorial policy of media outlets nor impose certain angles on their stories, its minister said.

“Bahrain has a high level of freedom, transparency and credibility and our policy is not to interfere in editorial policies,” Ali Al Romaihi said.

“We do have contacts with news agencies and outlets to provide them with facts and figures, but we never direct anyone on how to cover or report or analyse. Part of our mission is to communicate openly and steadily with the media,” the minister said in response to queries from lawmakers.

Al Romaihi, who was given the media portfolio in March last year, said the ministry has worked over several months on reviewing and evaluating contributions of media in Bahrain at home and abroad in an effort to develop its work and push for an open and strong media vision based on scientific and factual grounds.

“Such a policy should allow Bahrain to confront all challenges and threats and ensure that the correct information and the exact facts are conveyed smoothly and efficiently,” he said.

“The ministry is coordinating closely with Bahrain’s ambassadors and diplomats abroad through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to provide the necessary support and activate the role of media to the fullest. Our coordination with them is moving ahead steadily so that the media is always ready to deal with any challenge or extraordinary events according to international standards.”

The ministry’s work is based mainly on strengthening the national identity through instilling the value of tolerance and the sense of belonging to the Gulf and Arab world and to the Islamic identity, he said.

“The ministry is also keen on conveying and disseminating the bright image of Bahrain as a country that is succeeding in the democratic, political, rights, economic and social fields,” Al Romaihi said.

“The National Communication Centre [NCC], promulgated by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa on December 1, aims to unify the government’s media narrative in a clear manner that reflects the reality on the ground. The NCC will be responsible for institutionalising official media-related work, developing the plans and strategies of the official media narrative and overseeing its implementation and development. It will coordinate the operational functions of the communication strategy of all government agencies and will handle the communication operations and activities in times of emergency and crisis.”

The NCC is also tasked with developing a mechanism to ensure the integration of all media departments in the public sector in terms of planning, coordination and implementation, the minister added.

“The centre is in charge of preparing media content in all its forms, monitoring, compiling and analysing news, information and data about Bahrain published or broadcast in any media both locally and internationally. The NCC will also endeavour to build and to reinforce relations with the local, regional and international media,” Al Romaihi said.

“The NCC will prepare a systematic and practical media methodology to promote Bahrain in all fields, with a focus on democratic practices, political achievements and human rights, that will be used [for] countering false and defamatory campaigns targeting Bahrain and to reach out to communities to elucidate the truth and convey the genuine image of the kingdom.”