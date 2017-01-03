Arab League, GCC condemn prison attack in Bahrain

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arab League, GCC condemn prison attack in Bahrain

Arab interior ministers express full solidarity with Manama

Gulf News
 

Manama: The Arab League has joined a chorus of condemnation of the armed attack on a prison in Jau, in the southeast of Bahrain, that left one policeman killed and enabled 10 convicts to escape.

In a statement, Arab League secretary-general Ahmad Abul Gaith voiced full solidarity with Bahrain’s leadership in waging the war on terrorism and rejecting external interference in its internal affairs.

The Arab-League Chief “slammed certain regional powers, led by Iran, which are adamant on interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries and fuelling unrest by exporting a heinous and sectarian-tainted mantra”.

Abul Gaith said that such a subversive policy undermines the confidence of the Arab countries in the possibility of building normal and constructive relations with Iran on the basis of good neighbourhood and mutual respect.

In Riyadh, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, condemned the attack.

“The armed attack was a heinous act of terrorism that the GCC countries utterly condemn,” Abdul Latif Al Zayani, the GCC secretary-general, said. “The GCC fully supports Bahrain and the measures it takes to safeguard its security and preserve the security of its citizens and residents.”

Al Zayani said that he was confident the Bahraini security agencies would be able to re-capture the fugitives and present them to justice.

“They will also be able to identify the parties that supported the terrorists,” he added as he offered his condolences to the family of the deceased policeman.

In Tunis, the secretariat general of the Arab Interior Ministers expressed its “full condemnation of the coward criminal act” and stressed its “solidarity with Bahrain in confronting terrorism and confronting the external schemes aimed at undermining security and stability”.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia said that it fully condemned the attack and fully supported Bahrain in its “fight against terrorism, extremism and all attempts to undermine its stability and the security of its people”.

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE condemned the attack as an act of terrorism.

“The UAE strongly condemns the terrorist attack that targeted innocent lives and attempt to undermine security in Bahrain, and fully supports Bahrain on all the measures it takes to confront such coward acts,” Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said. “We are confident that such acts of terrorism would not hamper Bahrain or its people from their efforts to address hopeless sabotage and violence attempts.”

In Kuwait, the cabinet condemned the attack and said that it stood side by side with Bahrain in all the measures it is taking to maintain its security and stability.

In Doha, Qatar said that it condemned the armed attack and fully supported Bahrain in the way it dealt with terrorism to safeguard stability and security in the country.

“We are confident that the security agencies will be able to identify those behind this heinous crime and bring them to justice,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

In Muscat, the Omani foreign ministry said that it condemned the attack, describing it as an act of terror that is rejected by all religions and human norms.

“Oman invariably stands with all brothers and friends against terrorism and stresses its absolute rejection of all forms of terrorism at anytime and anywhere,” the ministry said.

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

3 officials suspended over Bahrain prison attack
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler