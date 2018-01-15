Classifieds powered by Gulf News

Another UAE civilian flight intercepted by Qatar

The flight was intercepted by Qatari fighter jets while it was about to land in Bahrain’s International Airport

News update placeholder
Image Credit: Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi:  The UAE is looking into legal measures that it can take at the International Civil Aviation Organisation and other relevant organisations after a second civil aircraft was intercepted by Qatari fighter jets as it was landing in Bahrain’s International Airport.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said that flight was a regular, scheduled service, on a known flight-path that met all the required and internationally recognised approvals and permits, and is a repeated threat to the safety of civil aviation and a flagrant violation of international laws and agreements.

Earlier, UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had reported that a national carrier aircraft was intercepted by Qatari fighter jets during a routine trip to Manama

More from Bahrain

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfBahrain

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bahrain

Another UAE flight intercepted by Qatar

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Israeli PM Netanyahu in India
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE gratuity pay calculator

UAE gratuity pay calculator

`Qatari Shaikh was a guest in UAE’

`Qatari Shaikh was a guest in UAE’

Bahrain condemns hostile act against UAE

Bahrain condemns hostile act against UAE

Watch: Dubai expat drives car inside mall

Watch: Dubai expat drives car inside mall

Police arrest man for posting online video

Police arrest man for posting online video

Video: Plane skids off runaway in Turkey

Video: Plane skids off runaway in Turkey

How much is a Good Conduct Certificate?

How much is a Good Conduct Certificate?

Weather: It's 4.2°C in this part of UAE

Weather: It's 4.2°C in this part of UAE

Prices to be rounded up to 25 fils

Prices to be rounded up to 25 fils