10 terror suspects to stand trial in Bahrain on February 28

Charges include joining cell plotting terrorist attacks

Gulf News
 

Manama: Bahrain said it would put 10 terror suspects on trial at the end of the month following the completion of the investigations.

Chief of Anti-Terror Crime Prosecution Advocate-General Ahmad Al Hammadi said the 10 suspects, seven in custody and three fugitives abroad, would be referred to the court on charges of joining and running a terrorist group, possessing explosive devices and tools used to make them, and firearms, and training to use them.

The case was opened on July 18 last year when the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Forensic Evidence received information about a terrorist group. The investigation revealed that an individual recruited the suspects and formed a group with the purpose of committing terrorist acts in Bahrain.

The individual sought to provide the recruits with training and coordinated with external parties to help some of them travel to Iraq and Iran where they were trained by members of the Revolutionary Guard and the Iraqi Hezbollah on ways to use weapons and explosives, Al Hammadi added.

Upon their return, they received weapons and material to be used in making bombs that had been smuggled into Bahrain. The group members stashed them away.

However, following the issuance of search warrants by the public prosecution, the weapons and explosives were found inside the homes of some of the recruits.

The police also found 511 detonators and a car that had been used by the group members to transport the weapons and explosives.

Investigators found fingerprints on the seized items that matched those of the group members as well as documents and guidelines on forming and managing terrorist groups and on ways to recruit members and to engage in secret communication with them.

The guides also explained the various types of explosives and the way to make them and to use them to blow up cars and installations, Al Hammadi said.

