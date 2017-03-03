Ukraine tax chief falls ill as police close in over $75m graft

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ukraine tax chief falls ill as police close in over $75m graft

38-year-old Nasirov helped exiled lawmaker deprive the state of $75m

Gulf News
 

Kiev: Ukrainian state agencies sought to detain the head of the tax and customs service on Friday over the alleged embezzlement of around $75 million (Dh275 million) — a potentially landmark case after patchy anti-graft efforts from the Western-backed authorities.

Television footage showed an apparently unconscious Roman Nasirov being stretchered into an ambulance and taken to Kiev’s Feofania hospital late on Thursday.

Reporters said he had suffered a heart attack. This could not be independently verified.

Anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytsky said investigators believe 38-year-old Nasirov helped exiled lawmaker Oleksandr Onishchenko deprive the state of 2 billion hryvnias ($75 million) in tax revenue linked to a gas deal.

“Detectives and a prosecutor went to Feofania,” Kholodnytsky said on television channel 112. “Nasirov was notified of the allegation by a detective. I will find out if he was conscious or not.” Nasirov has previously denied all allegations of graft against him. His office would not immediately comment on the matter.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said Nasirov had been relieved of his duties while the case is pending. “It is in our interest that the investigation be impartial and effective. This issue is very important for Ukrainian society today,” he said in a government meeting.

Prosecutor Kholodnytsky was openly sceptical about Nasirov’s sudden hospitalisation.

“I, like many Ukrainian citizens, have doubts about the unexpected transfer to hospital, as this has become a historic tradition for the Ukrainian political elite and top management.” He cited the example of a former transport minister who in 2008 was found by investigators in a hospital after they sought to detain him on corruption charges.

If Nasirov is found guilty, it would be the first successful prosecution of a senior official for graft since the 2014 uprising that ushered in a Western-backed leadership promising to tackle endemic corruption.

Fur coats, jewels and cash

“This is the destruction of the unwritten corrupt status quo in the country,” said pro-European lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko in a post on Facebook.

“Nasirov will be a valuable witness to the misuse of state money by those in the highest ranks.” Stop-start reforms over the past three years have raised concerns that Ukraine’s political elite lacked the will to eradicate a deep-rooted system of cronyism and bribe-taking.

Nasirov’s lawyer, Andriy Kuzmenko, confirmed that he was being investigated for embezzlement and said he could face up to six years in prison.

Opposition lawmakers and the finance ministry have previously called for Nasirov to be investigated for abuse of office.

In 2016, Nasirov clashed with an activist appointed to reform the graft-plagued customs of Odessa over her accusation that he had blocked her attempts to fire corrupt officials.

In an online wealth declaration tool aimed at boosting transparency, he disclosed last October that he and his wife held cash in euros and dollars worth $2.2 million and owned Swiss watches, diamond jewellery, fur coats and fine porcelain among other items. He told Reuters in an interview he had earned this money in the financial sector before taking office.

More from Europe

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEurope

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Europe

Wilders jump-starts campaign as party sinks
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins