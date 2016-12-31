Victoria Beckham, Mark Rylance receive UK honours

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Victoria Beckham, Mark Rylance receive UK honours

Veteran war photographer Don McCullin, who was imprisoned in Uganda, shot in Cambodia and expelled from Vietnam, also received a knighthood in the annual announcement of state honours

Image Credit: AP
Victoria Beckham
Gulf News
 

LONDON: Ex-Spice Girl-turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance were among the public figures to receive Britain’s traditional New Year Honours but two recipients turned theirs down.

Beckham, who rose to fame in the 1990s girl band the Spice Girls and is married to former England footballer David Beckham, launched her first fashion label in 2006.

She will receive her Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) award 13 years after her husband and at a time when her label is threatened with closure after failing to file accounts.

Beckham was also criticised in British tabloid newspapers for telling her family she would be receiving an OBE before the announcement, with MP Peter Bone telling the Daily Mail it was “a betrayal of etiquette”.

Rylance starred in 2015’s “Bridge of Spies” alongside Tom Hanks — a tale about a famous Soviet secret agent who posed as an artist in post-war New York but was instead helping smuggle out US nuclear secrets.

Veteran war photographer Don McCullin, who was imprisoned in Uganda, shot in Cambodia and expelled from Vietnam, also received a knighthood in the annual announcement of state honours.

The 81-year-old, who took a famous picture of a shell-shocked US Marine during the Vietnam War, travelled to Iraq last month but has since said that he is “finished” with covering wars.

Ray Davies, the frontman of the 1960s British rock band The Kinks, who came up with classics such as “You Really Got Me”, “Waterloo Sunset” and “Sunny Afternoon”, also received a knighthood.

But Phil Scraton, who campaigned for an investigation into the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster, said he had refused his in protest at those who failed to help survivors and families of the 96 victims.

“I could not receive an honour on the recommendation of those who remained unresponsive to the determined efforts of bereaved families and survivors to secure truth and justice,” Scraton told the BBC.

The former Bishop of Liverpool, James Jones, however, accepted his honour for helping bereaved Hillsborough families in the wake of the football disaster and said it would be a “salute” to them.

Television presenter and cancer campaigner Lynn Faulds Wood also turned down her Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award, saying: “Let’s drag us into the 21st century.”

“I would love to have an honour if it didn’t have the word ‘empire’ on the end of it. We don’t have an empire,” she said.

“We’re a very backward-looking country at the moment. We shouldn’t have lords and ladies and sirs.”

More from UK

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

British woman live streams labour on Facebook

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays