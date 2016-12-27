UK to make voters’ ID mandatory in local polls

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UK to make voters’ ID mandatory in local polls

Nationality checking may be used to prevent false registrations

Gulf News
 

London: British voters will have to present ID proof at polling stations during local elections as part of the government’s effort to crack down on electoral fraud, the media reported on Tuesday.

Chris Skidmore, British Minister for the Constitution, announced the trials would start from 2018, said a report in the Independent.

The move for more stringent controls at the ballot box comes in response to a government-commissioned report by Eric Pickles, the “anti-corruption champion” and former communities secretary.

While there is already a requirement for the public in Northern Ireland to present photographic ID before they vote, no such procedures exist in the rest of Britain.

Pickles suggested in his report that a driving licence, passport or utility bill “would not seem unreasonable to establish identity”.

The independent Electoral Commission has for long been advocate of introducing ID at polling stations in Britain, previously warning that electoral fraud has the “potential to undermine confidence in the electoral system if not addressed”.

Other recommendations accepted by the government include considering how “nationality checking” may be used to prevent false registrations, requiring electors to re-apply for postal votes every three years and ending the “dubious practise of postal vote harvesting” by political activists.

In order to eradicate intimidation of the public at the ballot box, Pickles also recommended that the government provide powers so that the police can establish cordons sanitaires at polling stations where necessary.

Although the scale of voter fraud is not thought to be widespread, the Cabinet Office said it was planning to bring forward new guidance for electoral registration officers who conduct the polls.

“The government’s view is that electoral fraud is unacceptable on any level. I want to protect the right of everyone to have their say and participate in our democracy,” Skidmore said.

“The new measures we are announcing on Tuesday will protect anyone who is at risk of being bullied, undermined or tricked out of their vote — and their democratic right,” he added.

Claire Bassett, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, welcomed the government’s announcement of its intention to pilot measures to increase security at polling stations.

More from UK

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Rail strike, fog hit UK transport

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan