UK student sparks police search for skipping family Xmas

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UK student sparks police search for skipping family Xmas

She sent Facebook posts saying she is alive and well

Gulf News
 

London: A British university student reported as missing after skipping a family Christmas has apparently sent Facebook posts saying she is alive and well and just embarrassed that her mother called the police.

London’s Metropolitan Police launched a search on Monday saying 21-year-old Isabel Gayther was last seen at her student residence on Saturday and had not visited her family’s home on Christmas Day as planned.

“This is extremely out of character for her and officers and her family are extremely concerned for her safety and well being,” the police said on Monday.

“It is believed Isabel has her phone with her but it is unreachable,” the police statement added.

Facebook posts on the account used by Gayther, where she uses the name Isabela Mishele, then appeared on Tuesday, British media reported.

“Am not on my way to Syria or being held hostage ... A day and half I’m out of contact and this is what happens?” one of the posts read.

“Oh God, how embarrassing, this is the second time my mum has filed a missing person’s report,” said another.

One post was a link to an article from Psychology Today entitled: “Should You Divorce Your Mother?”

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the appeal to find Gayther was “still live”.

“We’re aware of the reports but we have to know that she’s safe and well. Until we are contacted by her, the search will continue,” he said.

More from UK

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In UK

Rail strike, fog hit UK transport

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan