UK airport baggage-handlers cancel planned Christmas strike

The stoppage was part of a wave of planned Christmas strikes by groups including rail workers and cabin crew

Image Credit: AP
In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, passengers queue up for an express train to Gatwick Airport, running a reduced service as a result of a train strike
 

LONDON: A strike planned for Dec. 23 and 24 by over 1,500 baggage-handlers, check-in staff and cargo crew at airports across Britain has been cancelled, the Unite union said on Tuesday.

The action, over a pay dispute, was called off after talks at the conciliation service Acas.
A Unite spokesman confirmed the strike cancellation but no further details were immediately available.

The stoppage was part of a wave of planned Christmas strikes by groups including rail workers and cabin crew that Prime Minister Theresa May has called "completely unacceptable".
 

