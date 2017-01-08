Talks to avert London Tube strike fail

London: Talks to avert a walkout by the London Underground staff have failed without a resolution and a strike is expected cause travel chaos for millions.

The failure happened on Saturday between the company and officials from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staff Association (TSSA), UK newspaper Guardian reported.

Although the 24-hour stoppage is set to start on Sunday, disruption will run through the following day, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Most tube stations in central London and many interchange underground stations will be closed during the stoppage.

The dispute is over plans to cut station jobs and close station ticket offices.

But in a message to members of the transport union, RMT regional organiser John Leach said the talks had failed and the strike by his union would go ahead.

With around 4,000 staff involved in the stoppage, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had instructed bosses at Transport for London to work throughout the weekend to resolve the dispute.

“There is no reason for the unions to strike,” Khan said on Saturday.

Although National Rail services will not be affected by this strike, there will be no underground services from key interchange stations in London such as Victoria, King’s Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge, Xinhua reported.

For passengers travelling to or from Heathrow Airport, authorities plan to run Piccadilly line services between Hammersmith and Heathrow terminals 1, 2 and 3.

Coach services will run to Heathrow Central Bus Station and Heathrow Terminals 4 and 5.

Nearly five million people travel on London Underground daily.