Talks to avert London Tube strike fail

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Talks to avert London Tube strike fail

The dispute is over plans to cut station jobs and close station ticket offices

Gulf News
 

London: Talks to avert a walkout by the London Underground staff have failed without a resolution and a strike is expected cause travel chaos for millions.

The failure happened on Saturday between the company and officials from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staff Association (TSSA), UK newspaper Guardian reported.

Although the 24-hour stoppage is set to start on Sunday, disruption will run through the following day, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Most tube stations in central London and many interchange underground stations will be closed during the stoppage.

The dispute is over plans to cut station jobs and close station ticket offices.

But in a message to members of the transport union, RMT regional organiser John Leach said the talks had failed and the strike by his union would go ahead.

With around 4,000 staff involved in the stoppage, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had instructed bosses at Transport for London to work throughout the weekend to resolve the dispute.

“There is no reason for the unions to strike,” Khan said on Saturday.

Although National Rail services will not be affected by this strike, there will be no underground services from key interchange stations in London such as Victoria, King’s Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge, Xinhua reported.

For passengers travelling to or from Heathrow Airport, authorities plan to run Piccadilly line services between Hammersmith and Heathrow terminals 1, 2 and 3.

Coach services will run to Heathrow Central Bus Station and Heathrow Terminals 4 and 5.

Nearly five million people travel on London Underground daily.

More from UK

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

War reporter Clare Hollingworth dies aged 105

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish