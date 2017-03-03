Mobile
Sir Rod Stewart says mock execution was 'Game of Thrones' prank

Rock star says he was re-enacting TV scene after video appears to show him Deash-style beheading in desert

Image Credit: Youtube screengrab
Rocker Rod Stewart's mock execution of a colleague, posted on social media by his wife Penny Lancaster, was reminiscent of propaganda films released by Daesh.
 

Sir Rod Stewart has denied mocking up a Daesh-style execution in the desert and claimed he was in fact recreating a scene from Game of Thrones.

The rock veteran, 72, was seen in a since-removed video on a dune in Abu Dhabi pretending to cut the throat of a companion who was positioned in front of him on his knees.

The scene, posted on Instagram by his wife Penny Lancaster, was reminiscent of several propaganda films released by Daesh, including footage of the killing of Alan Henning, a British aid worker.

But in an apology, Stewart said he was playing out a scene from the fantasy TV drama Game of Thrones.

The singer said: "From re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

"Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended."

Stewart had performed in Abu Dhabi and is on a world tour with forth-coming dates in the US and Mexico. He performed at the O2 in London last weekend.

A flurry of Daesh executions — carried out by British extremist Mohammad Emwazi — drew global attention when the terrorist group released high-quality footage of the grisly deaths.

Among his victims were Henning, from Salford, James Wright Foley, an American photo-journalist, Steven Sotloff, an American journalist, David Haines, a British aid worker and Peter Kassig, an American aid worker.

