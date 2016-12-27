Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Queen did back Brexit, claims BBC

She said during private dinner that leaving the EU would not be a problem

Gulf News
 

London: The Queen did back Brexit in the run-up to the EU referendum and said that she did not see why Britain could not “just get out” of the EU, the BBC has suggested.

Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor, revealed that one of her sources claimed the Queen had said, over a private dinner, that leaving the EU would not be a problem.

The Sun newspaper later published the story in March under the headline “Queen backs Brexit”.

It caused an extraordinary row with Buckingham Palace, which said that the headline was “misleading”.

Kuenssberg told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that her “jaw hit the floor” when she was told about the Queen’s alleged comments, but she was unable to stand the story up with another source.

She said: “In a casual chat with one of my contacts, they said, ‘Do you know what? At some point this is going to come out, and I’m telling you now, and I don’t know if the BBC would touch it, but the Queen told people at a private lunch that she thinks we should leave the EU’. Apparently, at this lunch she said, ‘I don’t see why we can’t just get out. What’s the problem?’?”

The claim came as Lord Mervyn King, the former governor of the Bank of England, said that the UK should be “self-confident” about Brexit and must “stop pretending” that the UK will still be a member of the Single Market.

He said that Brexit will present “real opportunities” for economic reform and new trade deals and also suggested that the UK may need to leave the Customs Union.

Lord King warned that the European Union stands on the verge of two “existential problems” with the European monetary union on the brink of collapse as it struggles to cope with the migration crisis.

He said: “There are many opportunities and I think we should look at it in a much more self-confident way than either side is approaching it at present. “Being out of what is a pretty unsuccessful European Union — particularly in the economic sense — gives us opportunities as well as obviously great political difficulties.”

He added: “I don’t think it makes sense for us to pretend we should remain in the single market and I think there are real question marks about whether it makes sense to remain in the customs union.

“Clearly if we do that we cannot make our own trade deals with other countries.”

At the same time, Change Britain, a hardline Brexit group backed by Boris Johnson, claimed that the UK will be £450 million a week better off if it leaves the Single Market and the customs union. It said that the combination of scrapping EU budget contributions, Single Market rules and increasing exports after leaving the customs union could be worth more than £24 billion a year.

Expand

Share your views

More from UK

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit
Boris Johnson
follow this tag on MGNBoris Johnson

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN
Boris Johnson
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In UK

Rail strike, fog hit UK transport

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan