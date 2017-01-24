Mobile
‘I feared I was about to be punched’

Chef at Indian restaurant arrested after throwing handful of chilli powder at a customer

Gulf News
 

London: The head chef at an Indian restaurant in south Wales has claimed he was acting in ‘self-defence’ when he threw a handful of hot chilli powder in an unhappy customer’s face.

Bangladeshi Kamrun Islam was arrested at the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy, Rhondda, after David Evans was hospitalised following comments he and his wife made about the ‘tough and rubbery’ meat they were served on Saturday night.

The 46-year-old pipe-fitter was left sick in pain and had to be rushed to hospital to have fluid flushed through his eyes.

His wife, Michelle, said that after they had honestly responded to a waiter’s standard ‘how is your food?’ query, Islam came over to their table and was rude and aggressive towards them. She says her husband walked to the kitchen with the chef expecting an apology, but instead was attacked with the chilli powder.

“He instantly thought he had been blinded and didn’t know what he’d thrown at him, he was shaking in shock, hanging on to the counter being sick thinking he was going to go blind,” Michelle told the Western Mail.

“It was horrific. He said he’s never had so much pain in his life and was extremely distressed.

“David had numerous eye washes through a drip into his eyes in A&E as his eyes were extremely red and sore. The doctor said if he wasn’t treated it was very dangerous for him.

“The chilli had even burnt the skin on David’s hands and chest, where the chilli had fallen down his shirt. We can’t believe this has happened and have since read some bad reviews about this man.”

However, Islam, 46, has said he threw chilli - with the attack captured on the restaurant’s CCTV - because he feared he was about to be punched.

“I ran into the kitchen to get away from him but he followed me. I was frightened and grabbed a handful of chilli just in case I needed to defend myself,” said the chef, who is known as Kam to his regular customers.

“I was frightened and threw it at him. Chilli will burn but it is not life-threatening. I’ve been running this restaurant here for 18 years and I’ve never had to do anything like this. I’m very upset by it all.

“I’ve never had trouble like this. All the people around here are very nice and I get on with people. I feel I am respected here and have a lot of good customers and friends.”

South Wales Police confirmed officers are investigating the incident. A spokesman said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been bailed until January 31, pending further inquiries.”

— The writer is a freelance journalist based in the UK

